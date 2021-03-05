See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Daniel Shapiro, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (34)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Shapiro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Shapiro works at North Perimeter Anesthesia LLC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Perimeter Anesthesia LLC
    1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 459-3508
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northside Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Cervical Polyps
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Cervical Polyps

Treatment frequency



Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 05, 2021
    Wonderful, knowledgeable, patient doctor. He didn't order unnecessary tests. He spent a lot of time with us during online sessions. His team members respond quickly to messages. We had great experience and recommend to everybody.
    About Dr. Daniel Shapiro, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1508826629
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    • Pennsylvania Hospital
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Bowdoin College Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro works at North Perimeter Anesthesia LLC in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Shapiro’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.