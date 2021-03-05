Dr. Daniel Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Shapiro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Locations
-
1
North Perimeter Anesthesia LLC1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 459-3508Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shapiro?
Wonderful, knowledgeable, patient doctor. He didn't order unnecessary tests. He spent a lot of time with us during online sessions. His team members respond quickly to messages. We had great experience and recommend to everybody.
About Dr. Daniel Shapiro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1508826629
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Bowdoin College Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro speaks French.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.