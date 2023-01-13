Dr. Daniel Shasha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shasha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Shasha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Shasha, MD
Dr. Daniel Shasha, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Shasha works at
Dr. Shasha's Office Locations
-
1
Norwalk Hospital34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 221-0059Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
- 2 10 Union Sq E Ste 4G, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-8088
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- QualCare
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shasha?
Multiple Visits with him. He is easy to talk to. He works hard to reduce fear regarding cancer management and having cancer. He is very skillful in his work. Some times waits have been a little long, but I know that he is answering other people's questions and concerns. He takes plenty of time with me. There is no one I would trust more than him for my cancer care. I would be comfortable sending my patients to him
About Dr. Daniel Shasha, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1689658304
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Canc Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shasha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shasha accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shasha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shasha works at
Dr. Shasha speaks French, Hebrew and Spanish.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Shasha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shasha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shasha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shasha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.