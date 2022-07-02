Dr. Daniel Sheldon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheldon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Sheldon, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Sheldon, MD
Dr. Daniel Sheldon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Sheldon works at
Dr. Sheldon's Office Locations
Dr. Daniel A. Sheldon, MD601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 213, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 659-0115
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
My mom is elderly and overweight. She ambulates with a walker. After years of creams, cortisone shots, knee braces and consultations with other doctors we found Dr Sheldon. The knee pain was a reflection of a worn hip. All pros and cons were discussed prior to surgery. Hip surgery was a success and no more pain. Very happy with the service and staff.
About Dr. Daniel Sheldon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1225034341
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheldon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheldon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheldon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheldon has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheldon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheldon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheldon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheldon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheldon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.