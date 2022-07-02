Overview of Dr. Daniel Sheldon, MD

Dr. Daniel Sheldon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sheldon works at Dr. Daniel A. Sheldon, MD in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.