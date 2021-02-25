Dr. Daniel Sher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Sher, MD
Dr. Daniel Sher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Einstein Gastroenterology at Cottman Ave700 Cottman Ave Ste 201, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 742-9900
Dr. Sher listens, in a calm patient way; and He does everything necessary to find out the cause of your problems , and does whatever needs to be done to correct those problems. I wouldn't still be here without his help and knowledge
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1225053259
- Temple University Hospital
- METROHEALTH MEDICAL CENTER
- METROHEALTH MEDICAL CENTER
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Dr. Sher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sher has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sher.
