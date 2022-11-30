Dr. Daniel Sherbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Sherbert, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Sherbert, MD
Dr. Daniel Sherbert, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Sherbert's Office Locations
West Maple Plastic Surgery5807 W Maple Rd Ste 177, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 246-2703Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cofinity
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
At 64, I could not be happier with my results. Dr. Sherbert did an excellent job, my neck/face looks very natural. The office staff was very polite and helpful. I would highly recommend Dr. Sherbert.
About Dr. Daniel Sherbert, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1124091434
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph's Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherbert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherbert accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherbert has seen patients for Breast Reduction and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
372 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherbert.
