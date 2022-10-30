Overview

Dr. Daniel Sherbet, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with White River Medical Center.



Dr. Sherbet works at Arkansas Heart Hospital Clinic in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Russellville, AR, North Little Rock, AR and El Dorado, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.