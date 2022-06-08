Dr. Daniel Sherick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Sherick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Sherick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Sherick works at
Locations
-
1
St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbor, Reichert Health Area5333 McAuley Dr Rm 5001, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-2323Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherick?
Wanted to do a revision on an old scar and talk about lipo on my flanks. The professionalism and care I received was impeccable. The surgical team was great, answered all of my questions, the office staff was patient and kind and the doctor was thorough and professional. I recommend him and his team highly.
About Dr. Daniel Sherick, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1679592968
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Dartmouth Hitchcock|St Joseph Mercy Health Sys
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherick works at
Dr. Sherick has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.