See All Plastic Surgeons in Ypsilanti, MI
Dr. Daniel Sherick, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Daniel Sherick, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (39)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Sherick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Sherick works at Center for Plastic Surgery Ann Arbor in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
3.7 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
4.1 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Dane Genther, MD
Dr. Dane Genther, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbor, Reichert Health Area
    5333 McAuley Dr Rm 5001, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 712-2323
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Breast Ptosis
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gynecomastia
Breast Ptosis
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
BodyTite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat BodyTite
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
FaceTite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat FaceTite
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(32)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sherick?

Jun 08, 2022
Wanted to do a revision on an old scar and talk about lipo on my flanks. The professionalism and care I received was impeccable. The surgical team was great, answered all of my questions, the office staff was patient and kind and the doctor was thorough and professional. I recommend him and his team highly.
Karen — Jun 08, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Daniel Sherick, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Sherick, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sherick to family and friends

Dr. Sherick's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sherick

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Sherick, MD.

About Dr. Daniel Sherick, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1679592968
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Michigan Medical School
Fellowship
Residency
  • Dartmouth Hitchcock|St Joseph Mercy Health Sys
Residency
Medical Education
  • MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Sherick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sherick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sherick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sherick works at Center for Plastic Surgery Ann Arbor in Ypsilanti, MI. View the full address on Dr. Sherick’s profile.

Dr. Sherick has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

39 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Daniel Sherick, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.