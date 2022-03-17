Dr. Daniel Shibuya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shibuya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Shibuya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Shibuya, MD
Dr. Daniel Shibuya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Westside Hospital, Lovelace Women's Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Shibuya's Office Locations
Southwest Medical Associates Inc6100 Pan American East Fwy NE Ste 100, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 823-2868
Southwest Neurosurgical Associates500 Walter St NE Ste 501, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 727-3170
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Westside Hospital
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On my second visit, as with my first, Dr. Shibuya was very attuned to me as a person. He is an insightful man, a medical professional. By his manner and down-to-earth knowledge sharing, I became comfortable knowing that I had come to the right doctor. I highly recommend him to anyone who needs physical treatment and the ease of mind gained by knowing that you came to the right doctor. I will see Dr. Shibuya as my treatment continues.
About Dr. Daniel Shibuya, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1275639304
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Neurology
