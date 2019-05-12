Dr. Daniel Shoskes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoskes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Shoskes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Shoskes, MD
Dr. Daniel Shoskes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Shoskes works at
Dr. Shoskes' Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-4757Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health Center26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 445-4757
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The kind of doctor I look for. Data driven, clear communication, a leader in his field and it shows. Office very well organized. Is always on time and I can't say that about any other doctor I visit.
About Dr. Daniel Shoskes, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1447215587
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
