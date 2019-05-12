Overview of Dr. Daniel Shoskes, MD

Dr. Daniel Shoskes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Shoskes works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.