Dr. Daniel Shrager, MD is a Dermatologist in Sellersville, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital and Grand View Health.



Dr. Shrager works at Alpha Dermatology of PA LLC in Sellersville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.