Dr. Daniel Shrager, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Shrager, MD is a Dermatologist in Sellersville, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital and Grand View Health.
Locations
Alpha Dermatology of PA LLC670 Lawn Ave Ste 1A, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions (215) 257-0196
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
- Grand View Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shrager diagnosed me with cutaneous lupus, no other doctor's could figure out my issues, and he was spot on with the diagnosis and very knowlegable. He was down to earth and caring. Gave me his cell phone number to call if I ever had a problem.
About Dr. Daniel Shrager, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shrager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shrager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shrager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shrager has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shrager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrager.
