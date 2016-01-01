Dr. Shue has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Shue, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Shue, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA.
Locations
-
1
Digestive Care Consultants23451 Madison St Ste 290, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-1246
-
2
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-1246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Shue, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1487974473
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
