Overview of Dr. Daniel Silbergeld, MD

Dr. Daniel Silbergeld, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Silbergeld works at Pituitary Program at UW Medicinal Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Brain Cancer, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.