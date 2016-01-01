Dr. Daniel Silbergeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silbergeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Silbergeld, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Silbergeld, MD
Dr. Daniel Silbergeld, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Silbergeld works at
Dr. Silbergeld's Office Locations
-
1
Main Hospital1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silbergeld?
About Dr. Daniel Silbergeld, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1215089263
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silbergeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silbergeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Silbergeld using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Silbergeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silbergeld works at
Dr. Silbergeld has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Brain Cancer, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silbergeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Silbergeld. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silbergeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silbergeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silbergeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.