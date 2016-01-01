Dr. Simhaee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Simhaee, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Simhaee, MD
Dr. Daniel Simhaee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Simhaee's Office Locations
Qlimg Elmhurst Ped & Multi-spec Office8806 55th Ave, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 271-9730
Lenox Hill Community Medical Grp590 5th Ave, New York, NY 10036 Directions
Lenox Hill Hospital215 E 95th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 996-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Daniel Simhaee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1043654973
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Ophthalmology
