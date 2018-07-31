Dr. Daniel Simmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Simmons, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Simmons, MD
Dr. Daniel Simmons, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Dr. Simmons works at
Dr. Simmons' Office Locations
Utah Valley Pediatrics - Orem Cherry Tree Office171 N 400 W Ste C12, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (435) 254-5978
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simmons?
HE IS A VERY GOOD PEDIATRIC , 100% RECOMMENDED
About Dr. Daniel Simmons, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1134196900
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simmons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simmons accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.
