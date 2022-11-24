Overview of Dr. Daniel Sines, MD

Dr. Daniel Sines, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas and Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.



Dr. Sines works at BoozmanHof Eye Clinic in Rogers, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.