Dr. Daniel Sines, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (33)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Sines, MD

Dr. Daniel Sines, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas and Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.

Dr. Sines works at BoozmanHof Eye Clinic in Rogers, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sines' Office Locations

  1. 1
    BoozmanHof Eye Clinic
    3737 W Walnut St, Rogers, AR 72756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 246-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
  • Northwest Medical Center - Springdale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 24, 2022
    Very good instructions, and very good at explaining procedures.
    — Nov 24, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Sines, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508028218
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Sines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sines works at BoozmanHof Eye Clinic in Rogers, AR. View the full address on Dr. Sines’s profile.

    Dr. Sines has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

