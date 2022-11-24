Dr. Daniel Sines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Sines, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Sines, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas and Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.
BoozmanHof Eye Clinic3737 W Walnut St, Rogers, AR 72756 Directions (479) 246-1700
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Very good instructions, and very good at explaining procedures.
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Sines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sines has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.