Dr. Daniel Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Singer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Singer, MD
Dr. Daniel Singer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Singer works at
Dr. Singer's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates Of Hawaii1401 S Beretania St Ste 750, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 521-8109
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singer?
In and out of there in 10 minutes, went to see Dr. Singer for a trigger finger and he asked a couple of questions and explained the injury and the possible outcomes. Warned me about the cortisone injection and proceeded with the shot. Then it was done.
About Dr. Daniel Singer, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1326006602
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer works at
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.