Dr. Daniel Singer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Singer, DO
Dr. Daniel Singer, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Singer's Office Locations
Farmington Hills Office28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Dearborn Heights Office25150 Ford Rd Ste 100, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Total Health Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Singer for 17 years. Dr. Singer is dedicated to his profession. A top notch neurologist who sets an example for those new to the field to follow.
About Dr. Daniel Singer, DO
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singer speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
