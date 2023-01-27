Overview

Dr. Daniel Skupski, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Skupski works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Infectious Disease in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.