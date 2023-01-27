Dr. Daniel Skupski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skupski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Skupski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Skupski, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Skupski works at
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Maternal Fetal Medicine5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-1549MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Queens Cardiac Thoracic Surgery56 45 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 819-5385
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skupski?
Dr. Skupski is caring, very knowledgeable, & puts his patients first.
About Dr. Daniel Skupski, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063451219
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Hurley Med Center
- UNIV OF MI MED SCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skupski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skupski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skupski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skupski works at
Dr. Skupski has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skupski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Skupski speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Skupski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skupski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skupski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skupski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.