Dr. Daniel Slaughter, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Slaughter, MD
Dr. Daniel Slaughter, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Slaughter's Office Locations
Sinus & Snoring Specialists12221 Renfert Way Ste 110, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 601-0303Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slaughter?
On time appointment . Very refreshing event. explained my status and provided a path to improve my breathing as well to suggest additional options for improvement.
About Dr. Daniel Slaughter, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477527778
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Med Br
- University Tex Med Br
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slaughter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slaughter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slaughter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slaughter speaks Spanish.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Slaughter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slaughter.
