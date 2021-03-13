Dr. Daniel Sleve, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sleve is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Sleve, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Sleve, MD
Dr. Daniel Sleve, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University Of Buffalo and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Sleve works at
Dr. Sleve's Office Locations
Ascentist ENT4880 NE Goodview Cir Ste B, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 339-9520
Ascentist ENT2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 110, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 378-5586
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! Takes time to listen to concerns and explains everything well. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Daniel Sleve, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Department of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
- University Of Buffalo
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sleve has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sleve accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sleve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sleve has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sleve on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sleve. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sleve.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sleve, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sleve appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.