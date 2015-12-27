Overview

Dr. Daniel Slutzker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



Dr. Slutzker works at Knoxville Heart Group in Morristown, TN with other offices in Jefferson City, TN, Knoxville, TN, Seymour, TN and Sweetwater, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.