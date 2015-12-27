Dr. Daniel Slutzker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slutzker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Slutzker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Slutzker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
Locations
1
Knoxville Heart Group908 W 4th North St, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 492-5450
2
Knoxville Heart Group110 Hospital Dr, Jefferson City, TN 37760 Directions (865) 546-5111
3
Knoxville Heart Group1924 Pinnacle Pointe Way, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 546-5111
4
Knoxville Heart Group11606 Chapman Hwy Ste 4, Seymour, TN 37865 Directions (865) 546-5111
5
Knoxville Heart Group602 S Main St, Sweetwater, TN 37874 Directions (865) 546-5111
6
Knoxville Heart Group1819 Clinch Ave Ste 108, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 546-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Slutzker was a God send to my mom. He gave me six more months with her that I probably wouldn't had if she stayed with her former Cardiologist.I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Daniel Slutzker, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1265421895
Education & Certifications
- Med Ctr Hosp Vt
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
