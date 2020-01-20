See All Rheumatologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Daniel Small, MD

Rheumatology
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Small, MD

Dr. Daniel Small, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse, Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare in Sparta and Winneshiek Medical Center.

Dr. Small works at SARASOTA ARTHRITIS CENTER in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Small's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Therapy Associates of Sarasota
    1945 Versailles St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 365-0770
  2. 2
    Bradenton Arthritis Center
    5308 4th Avenue Cir E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 567-4021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse
  • Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare in Sparta
  • Winneshiek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Simplifi
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    Jan 20, 2020
    I saw Dr Small for several yrs, then I moved away. He was the best rheumatogist I have ever been to. I'm glad to see he is still in practice as I am moving back to Bradenton and will want him for my dr once again.
    — Jan 20, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Small, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Small, MD

    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245217512
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scripps Clin Rsch Fdn
    Internship
    • Roger Williams Genl Hospital
    Medical Education
    • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Small, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Small is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Small has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Small. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Small.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Small, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Small appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

