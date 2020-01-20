Dr. Daniel Small, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Small is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Small, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse, Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare in Sparta and Winneshiek Medical Center.
Therapy Associates of Sarasota1945 Versailles St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 365-0770
Bradenton Arthritis Center5308 4th Avenue Cir E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 567-4021
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse
- Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare in Sparta
- Winneshiek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Simplifi
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I saw Dr Small for several yrs, then I moved away. He was the best rheumatogist I have ever been to. I'm glad to see he is still in practice as I am moving back to Bradenton and will want him for my dr once again.
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1245217512
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clin Rsch Fdn
- Roger Williams Genl Hospital
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Small has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Small accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Small. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Small.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Small, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Small appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.