Dr. Daniel Smith, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Caring Choice Women's Center1032 McCallie Ave Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 698-2435
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Sleep apnea & asthma treatments
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1043209265
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- St Vincent's Hosp
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
