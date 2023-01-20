Overview of Dr. Daniel Smith, MD

Dr. Daniel Smith, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Smith works at Specialists In Pulmonary Critical Care And Sleep Medicine in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.