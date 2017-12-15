Dr. Daniel Snavely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snavely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Snavely, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Snavely, MD
Dr. Daniel Snavely, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Himg Dme5170 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 528-4600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
The best! Dr. Snavely came in early to work my wife in for a problem with blood pressure, fluctuating wildly. Through his testing he found that she had lung cancer. She already has completed a biopsy, diagnosis and scheduled treatment. All this before the date of her original appointment with Dr. Snavely. He gave us a 2 month head start with her cancer treatments.
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972544047
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Dr. Snavely has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snavely accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snavely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snavely has seen patients for Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snavely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Snavely speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Snavely. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snavely.
