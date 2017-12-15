Overview of Dr. Daniel Snavely, MD

Dr. Daniel Snavely, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Snavely works at Huntington Internal Medicine in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.