Dr. Daniel Soetaert, DO
Overview
Dr. Daniel Soetaert, DO is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Soetaert works at
Locations
Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine at St. Michael, 742 Lebo Blvd Ste A, Bremerton, WA 98310
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated by Dr. Soetaert twice for different concerns. The first was to help an area treated by radiation for cancer. The area was not healing properly so Dr. Soetaert cured the radiation wound quickly using silver compresses. The second visit was to repair a leaking wound from another surgery. Again, he was efficient, professional and did a great job. I would recommend him highly to anyone with a wound which seems to be taking too long to get better. Nice person, caring individual, and top grade Doctor.
About Dr. Daniel Soetaert, DO
- Wound & Burn Care
- English
- Male
- 1639465420
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
