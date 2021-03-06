See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Bremerton, WA
Dr. Daniel Soetaert, DO

Wound & Burn Care
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Daniel Soetaert, DO is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Soetaert works at Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine at St. Michael in Bremerton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine at St. Michael
    742 Lebo Blvd Ste A, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipedema
Arthritis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Lipedema
Arthritis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement

Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Soetaert, DO

    • Wound & Burn Care
    • English
    • Male
    • 1639465420
    Education & Certifications

    • TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Soetaert, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soetaert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soetaert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soetaert works at Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine at St. Michael in Bremerton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Soetaert’s profile.

    Dr. Soetaert has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soetaert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soetaert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soetaert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

