Dr. Daniel Sohn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Sohn works at Southwest Michigan Center for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Saint Joseph, MI with other offices in Niles, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Bursitis and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.