Dr. Daniel Solano, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Solano, DO
Dr. Daniel Solano, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
Dr. Solano works at
Dr. Solano's Office Locations
Zusman Eye Care Center3430 Tamiami Trl Ste A, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-8077Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very efficient
About Dr. Daniel Solano, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1912367541
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solano speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Solano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.