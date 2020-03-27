Dr. Daniel Spitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Spitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Spitz, MD
Dr. Daniel Spitz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with NYU Langone Medical Center
Dr. Spitz's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 366-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Wellington1037 S State Road 7 Ste 303, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 366-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I consider myself fortunate that Dr. Spitz was recommended to me by another doctor after unusual blood test results. At my very first appointment, I knew he was the right doctor for me. He was kind and compassionate and allayed many of my fears about the type of cancer I have. More importantly, he was not an alarmist. He told me that "we were going to be friends for a long time." Well, it's more than nine years later, and he was right! I appreciate his knowledge, his expertise, his patience and above all, his sense of humor. When other medical professionals hear his name, they all say how terrific he is and I couldn't agree more. In addition the nurses and office staff could not be sweeter.
About Dr. Daniel Spitz, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1134125214
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Kings Co Hosp-SUNY
- Kings Co Hosp-SUNY
- Brooklyn College
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spitz accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spitz has seen patients for Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spitz speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Spitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spitz.
