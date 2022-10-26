Overview of Dr. Daniel Spomar, MD

Dr. Daniel Spomar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.



Dr. Spomar works at GOODMAN CAMPBELL BRAIN AND SPINE in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.