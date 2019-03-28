Overview of Dr. Daniel Spratt, MD

Dr. Daniel Spratt, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Spratt works at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.