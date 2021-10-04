See All Psychiatrists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Daniel Spurlock, DO

Psychiatry
4.6 (13)
Map Pin Small Kansas City, MO
Overview of Dr. Daniel Spurlock, DO

Dr. Daniel Spurlock, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. 

Dr. Spurlock works at Meritas Health Psychiatry in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spurlock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Meritas Health Psychiatry
    211 NE 54th St Ste 201, Kansas City, MO 64118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 04, 2021
    Dr Spurlock is very nice, he really listens to you
    — Oct 04, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Spurlock, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1013957257
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

