Dr. Daniel Stampfl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stampfl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Stampfl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Stampfl, MD
Dr. Daniel Stampfl, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Draper, UT. They completed their residency with University Of Ut Med Center
Dr. Stampfl works at
Dr. Stampfl's Office Locations
-
1
Wasatch Pediatrics114 E 12450 S Ste 100, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 872-8925Monday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday4:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stampfl?
Dr Stampfl is a wonderful friendly Pediatrician who always makes my children feel comfortable. I absolutely LOVE the office and office staff. I have always been able to get in to see one of the doctors for sudden unplanned visits. I trust all of the physicians with my children's care.
About Dr. Daniel Stampfl, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1871576280
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ut Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stampfl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stampfl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stampfl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stampfl works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stampfl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stampfl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stampfl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stampfl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.