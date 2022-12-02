Dr. Daniel Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Stein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Froedtert Hospital9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 203-8313
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stein is very attentive and focused on my needs as a patient. He's an excellent doctor that I'm happy to recommend.
About Dr. Daniel Stein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1700968880
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
