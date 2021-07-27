See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Stein, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (105)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Stein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Stein works at Reproductive Medicine Associates Of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York Llp
    200 W 57th St Ste 900, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 523-7751

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Egg Freezing
Female Infertility
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 105 ratings
    Patient Ratings (105)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Daniel Stein, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851391981
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship
    • St Vincents Med Center
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stein works at Reproductive Medicine Associates Of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Stein’s profile.

    105 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

