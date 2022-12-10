Overview of Dr. Daniel Sternfeld, MD

Dr. Daniel Sternfeld, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Sternfeld works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Laguna Hills (Cardiothoracic Surgery) in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.