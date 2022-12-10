Dr. Daniel Sternfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sternfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Sternfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Sternfeld, MD
Dr. Daniel Sternfeld, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Sternfeld works at
Dr. Sternfeld's Office Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group24411 Health Center Dr Ste 540, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Greater Newport Physicians
- Guardian
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Memorial Care
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I ?? recommend Dr. Daniel Sternfeld , I had all my 4 baby’s delivered by him, his very calm, patient and saved me from c section.
About Dr. Daniel Sternfeld, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sternfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sternfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sternfeld speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Sternfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sternfeld.
