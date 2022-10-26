Overview of Dr. Daniel Sterns, MD

Dr. Daniel Sterns, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Med School-U Hlth S and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Sterns works at Saddleback Medical Group Inc in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.