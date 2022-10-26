Dr. Daniel Sterns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sterns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Sterns, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Sterns, MD
Dr. Daniel Sterns, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Med School-U Hlth S and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Sterns works at
Dr. Sterns' Office Locations
Saddleback Medical Group, 24411 Health Center Dr Ste 460, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sterns?
Had a last minute appointment due to my asthma. Dr. Sterns provided me comforting advice to address it. Today, 24 hours later I am feeling so much better and my stress is eliminated. Thank you Dr. Sterns
About Dr. Daniel Sterns, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083744643
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital
- Chicago Med School-U Hlth S
- University California Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sterns has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sterns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sterns speaks Spanish.
