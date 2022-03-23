See All General Surgeons in Kalamazoo, MI
Dr. Daniel Stewart, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (30)
Map Pin Small Kalamazoo, MI
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Daniel Stewart, MD

Dr. Daniel Stewart, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. 

They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stewart's Office Locations

    1717 Shaffer St Ste 120, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 (269) 226-5456

  • Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital
  • Ascension Borgess Hospital

Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder Removal
Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder Removal

Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder Removal
Abdominal Pain
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Hyperparathyroidism
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Parathyroidectomy
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Thyroid Nodule
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Appendectomy, Open
Appendicitis
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bone Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Cancer
Excision of Breast Tumor
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Lobular Carconima
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Male Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Orchiectomy
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
    Mar 23, 2022
    Very caring and Professional.
    Jeff Plunkett — Mar 23, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Stewart, MD

    General Surgery
    English
    1114978426
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

