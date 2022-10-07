Dr. Daniel Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Stewart, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Stewart, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest, Ascension Seton Williamson, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Pediatrix Medical Group of Tx1201 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 324-1000
Round Rock2120 N Mays St Ste 100, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 439-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Northwest Austin4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 439-1000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Excellent care and never left me waiting forever like most doctors seem to do
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- University of Colorado
- University Of New Mexico
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center
- University of The South
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart works at
Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
