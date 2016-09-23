Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Stewart, DO
Overview
Dr. Daniel Stewart, DO is a Dermatologist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Stewart works at
Locations
Midwest center for dermatology43900 Garfield Rd Ste 100, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 286-0112
Stephen I. Field M.d. PC28333 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 776-9770
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Best Dermatologist around! would recommend to anyone! There is a wait to see him but he is worth the wait!
About Dr. Daniel Stewart, DO
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
