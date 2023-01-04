Overview

Dr. Daniel Stout, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.



Dr. Stout works at Digestive Health Center in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.