Dr. Daniel Stout, MD
Dr. Daniel Stout, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.
Digestive Health Center1120 Aaa Way, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 848-5494
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have seen Dr Stout for over 20 years and have had very positive experiences with 3-4 endoscopies and 2 colonoscopies. His staff is well-trained and professional. He has always thoroughly explained procedures, reviewed results with me, answered my questions, and made recommendations for medicines and diet that have helped my GERD condition. I would even say they have GREAT customer/patient service. I have never been a fan of the anesthesia used for outpatient procedures, so I asked that none be used. Dr Stout expressed concerns for my experience, but agreed. (Colonoscopies are easy…but endoscopies are a different story). I can tell not using anesthesia makes performing the procedures (ie endoscopy) more difficult for them, but they are always accommodating & never complain. I recommend Dr Stout / Digestive Health to all of my friends. (I do not know Dr Stout personally and share this opinion only based on my patient experiences)
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1336199603
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Stout has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stout accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stout has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stout on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Stout. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stout.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.