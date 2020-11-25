See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Daniel Stout, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Daniel Stout, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.

Dr. Stout works at University Med Ctr Infcts Dis in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics
    2390 W Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 261-6480

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cold Sore
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Histoplasmosis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 25, 2020
    I was a patient of his approximately four years ago. He is a genius. He saved my life from diabetes. I am still diabetes free today. I just recommend him to a dear friend of my.
    Deborah Smith — Nov 25, 2020
    About Dr. Daniel Stout, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821288119
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Stout, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stout has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stout works at University Med Ctr Infcts Dis in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Stout’s profile.

    Dr. Stout has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stout on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Stout. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stout.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

