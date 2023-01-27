Dr. Daniel Straka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Straka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Straka, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Straka, MD
Dr. Daniel Straka, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Nationwide Children's Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.
Dr. Straka works at
Dr. Straka's Office Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery Ohio262 Neil Ave Ste 410, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 385-3750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Nationwide Children's Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Straka?
How awesome He is ...LOVE HIM...
About Dr. Daniel Straka, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1437388139
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Vanderbilt Eye Institute|Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Riverside Methodist Hosp|Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Straka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Straka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Straka using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Straka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Straka works at
146 patients have reviewed Dr. Straka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Straka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Straka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Straka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.