Dr. Daniel Suh, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Suh, MD
Dr. Daniel Suh, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital, Hilton Head Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health University Medical Center, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Suh's Office Locations
Daniel Suh1 E Jackson Blvd, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 355-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Suh has always been thorough and upfront with me regarding my situation and options for possible recovery. He explains each option and informs me of the pluses and minuses of each one. I am very appreciative of his professional experience and care.
About Dr. Daniel Suh, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1841289964
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Suh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.