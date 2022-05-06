Dr. Daniel Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Sullivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Sullivan, MD
Dr. Daniel Sullivan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
Health First Medical Group LLC1223 Gateway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 674-9094Thursday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
David J. Pocoski M.d. P.A.930 S Harbor City Blvd Ste 200, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 674-9094
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Five stars for office ambience/decor, five stars for staff, and five stars for Dr. Sullivan.
About Dr. Daniel Sullivan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1255317988
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
