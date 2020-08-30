Dr. Daniel Summers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Summers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Summers, MD
Dr. Daniel Summers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Andover, MA.
Dr. Summers works at
Dr. Summers' Office Locations
-
1
Children's Medical Office477 Andover St, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 975-3355
-
2
Children's Medical Office of North Andover PC36 High St, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 975-3355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Both of my children had the pleasure of having Dr. Summers. He is informative, compassionate and has the patience of a Saint. I recommend him to anyone who has small children!
About Dr. Daniel Summers, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1952377996
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Summers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Summers accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Summers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Summers works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Summers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summers.
