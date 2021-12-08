Dr. Daniel Surdell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surdell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Surdell, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Surdell, MD
Dr. Daniel Surdell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED.
Dr. Surdell works at
Dr. Surdell's Office Locations
-
1
UNMC-Neurosurgery, Omaha, NE982035 Nebraska Medical Ctr, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 559-9611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Surdell?
Very professional and extremely courteous! I felt so safe in Dr Surdell and his entire team! It truly was an entire team. From the Residents to the APP and everyone else involved with my care I’m so appreciative and thankful to you all!
About Dr. Daniel Surdell, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1760687503
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Surdell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surdell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Surdell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Surdell works at
Dr. Surdell has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Surdell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Surdell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surdell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surdell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surdell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.