Dr. Daniel Suver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Suver, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Suver, MD
Dr. Daniel Suver, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Alaska Native Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Suver works at
Dr. Suver's Office Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgeons of Alaska2741 Debarr Rd Ste C215, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5310Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Alaska Native Medical Center
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Meritain Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suver?
Absolutely loved Dr. Suver and his team!! I love my results from breast augmentation! 10/10!! So clean and friendly and all staff is so pleasant to deal with and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Daniel Suver, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1649380767
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center|University of Washington Medical Ctr
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suver works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Suver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.