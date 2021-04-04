See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Daniel Swartz, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.2 (32)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Swartz, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Swartz works at Saint Agnes Care in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Agnes Care Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery
    1510 E Herndon Ave Ste 230, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 450-2274
  2. 2
    Renaissance Surgery Center
    2365 E Fir Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 797-9100

Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia

Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
Pelvic Abscess
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Biliary Atresia
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Cholangiocarcinoma
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Empyema
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Varices
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Hyperparathyroidism
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Megacolon
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Pyloric Stenosis
Secondary Malignancies
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Swartz, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1831134899
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Residency
    • Masters of Science in Experimental Surgery 1998
    Internship
    • McGill University
    Medical Education
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Agnes Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Swartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swartz has seen patients for Obesity and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Swartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

