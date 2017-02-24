Dr. Daniel Swartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Swartz, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Swartz, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.
Locations
Integrated Behavioral Health1643 Slaughter Rd, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 895-8148Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- American Behavioral
- Anthem
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful and makes sure everything is on the right track.
About Dr. Daniel Swartz, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1841281466
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Child Adol Psyc Hosp
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana Medical College / School of Medicine of Purdue University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swartz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Swartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.