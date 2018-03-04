Dr. Daniel Tamez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Tamez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Tamez, MD
Dr. Daniel Tamez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Tamez's Office Locations
Peripheral Vascular Associates610 N MAIN AVE, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 225-6508
The Podiatry Group of South Texas PA260 US HIGHWAY 181 N, Floresville, TX 78114 Directions (210) 225-6508Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- 3 111 Dallas St Ste 200A, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 225-6508
De Leon Family Practice1975 N Veterans Blvd Ste 6, Eagle Pass, TX 78852 Directions (830) 758-1633
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We owe Dr Tamez my husband's life. He believes in God, his Staff is kind, and supportive, understanding We love him and his Team Of Surgeons. He calls you himself. I was just so shocked he would take the time not once but twice. You will not be sorry.
About Dr. Daniel Tamez, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Texas
Dr. Tamez works at
